Iran Urges Implementation of Anti-Terror Deal with Pakistan

Islam Times - The foreign minister of Iran stressed the need to carry out a counterterrorism agreement between Tehran and Pakistan.

In a meeting with the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, held on the sidelines of the Davos Summit in Switzerland on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian highlighted the significance of the fight against terrorism in the course of cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.He also emphasized the necessity of pursuing efforts to carry out the previous agreements between the two neighbors on countering terrorism.For his part, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said Pakistan is eager to promote cooperation with Iran.The Pakistani caretaker premier noted that Pakistan and Iran face common challenges in the region.Expressing sympathy with Iran over a deadly terrorist attack that claimed over 90 lives in Iran’s southern city of Kerman on January 3, he underlined the need for closer interaction and determined efforts to curb the terrorist threats.A few hours after the meeting, two key strongholds of the Jaysh al-Dhulm (Jeysh al-Adl) terrorist group in Pakistan were obliterated through precision missile and drone strikes.The focal point of this operation carried out by Iran was the region known as Kouh-Sabz (green mountain) in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, recognized as one of the largest hubs for the Jeysh al-Dhulm militants.In mid-December, the notorious Jaish al-Adl (known in Iran as Jaish al-Dhulm) terrorist group stormed a police station in Sistan and Balouchestan province’s city of Rask, southeast of Iran, which resulted in the martyrdom of 11 Iranian Police forces.