Russia Demands Tougher Security outside Its US Embassy during March Polls: Envoy

Islam Times - The Russian Embassy in the United States requested the US authorities to step up security measures outside Russian diplomatic missions in the US in connection with the upcoming presidential election in Russia in March.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that a relevant diplomatic note had been sent to the US Department of State. The embassy expects the US government to prohibit rallies in the immediate vicinity of Russian embassies and consulates, Antonov told the Izvestia multimedia center in an interview, TASS reported."The security situation near our embassy and consulates has deteriorated noticeably, and this causes our serious concern. We regularly see rallies and provocative actions staged by supporters of (Ukraine) outside Russian diplomatic missions. Sometimes, obvious acts of hooliganism are committed by members of the Ukrainian diaspora and their supporters, who are US citizens," Antonov said."We, on our part, have sent a note to the US Department of State with a request to step up security measures outside Russian diplomatic missions and consular offices. We expect rallies to be banned in immediate vicinity of Russian diplomatic institutions during the election period," the Russian diplomat added.In his words, three polling stations will open for Russian passport holders in Washington, New York and Houston (Texas) on March 17.