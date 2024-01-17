‘Vital Target' in Occupied Palestine Hit by Iraqi Resistance Missile amid Israeli War on Gaza

Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance of Iraq has struck a “vital target in occupied Palestine, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move was in protest at the Israeli regime's ongoing genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.Describing the operation, the resistance said it had hit the target with "an al-Arqab long-range advanced cruise missile in the past few days."The statement said the operation had been conducted "in continuation of our path in resisting the occupation and in support of our people in Gaza," Press TV reported.The Israeli regime launched the war on October 7, following an operation staged by Gaza's resistance groups, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm.The war has so far killed more than 24,280 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left over 60,000 others injured.The Iraqi resistance has been staging many similar operations against Israeli and American targets in protest at the military campaign and the United States' all-out support for it.The US has been providing Israel with unbridled military and political support in its onslaught, arming Tel Aviv with more than 10,000 tons of military hardware.Washington has also torpedoed the prospect of cessation of the Israeli aggression by stonewalling ratification of all United Nations Security Council resolutions that have been calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.The Iraqi group ended its statement by pledging that it would continue "striking the enemy's strongholds," saying "we promise you more."