Wednesday 17 January 2024 - 23:02

Yemeni Ansarullah Movement Reacts of US Hostile Move

In an interview with Al Jazeera, "Mohammed Abdul-Salam", the spokesman of Yemen's Ansarullah, said, "The US is seeking political goals from the issue of putting our name on the list of terrorism."

He emphasized, "What we did in the Red Sea was a kind of exercising pressure to stop the Gaza war, and this American action will not deter us from our firm position in supporting the Palestinians."

Abdul-Salam also emphasized that, "Washington's decision against us will not work and we will not retreat from our position in supporting the Palestinian nation."

He added, "The recent decision by the US only makes us more committed to our position in supporting the Palestinians."

The United States said Wednesday that it had put Yemen's Houthis (Ansarullah movement that leads Sanaa government) back on a list of "terrorist" entities, accusing them of repeated attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.
