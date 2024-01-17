0
Wednesday 17 January 2024 - 23:04

IRGC Colonel Martyred in Assassination Move in SE Iran

Story Code : 1109843
IRGC Colonel Martyred in Assassination Move in SE Iran
Minutes ago, in a terrorist act, one of the employees of the Salman IRGC Base in Sistan and Baluchistan Province, named Colonel Hossein Ali Javadanfar, who was returning from an mission, was shot and martyred on the Khash-Zahedan road, a statement by the the IRGC Base said. 

No person or group has yet claimed responsibility for the assassination.

The IRGC Base's announcement added that "attempts to identify the perpetrator or perpetrators of this action are underway."

The Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeast Iran has witnessed terrorist attacks in the past years by a terror group called Pakistani-based Jeish ul-Adl terror group.
