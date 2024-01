Islam Times - The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement targeted the Zionist Israeli regime's military sites on Wednesday.

Lebanon's Hezbollah fired a Barkan missile at the Zionist regime army's position in the occupied Shabaa farms, local media reported on Wednesday.Lebanon's Hezbollah also targeted Metulla military base in the Upper Galilee in the north of the occupied lands.The sound of sirens was reported to have been heard in Shlomi in the west of Galilee.Lebanese news sources reported that 10 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Israel military bases.