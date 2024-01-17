0
Wednesday 17 January 2024 - 23:09

Pakistan Recalls Ambassador from Tehran

Story Code : 1109845
Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Wednesday that Islamabad has also asked the Iranian ambassador, who is currently in Tehran, not to return to Pakistan.

Islamabad has informed the Iranian government of this decision, according to media reports.

Earlier, the Pakistani foreign ministry issued a statement saying that Pakistan strongly condemns the unjustified violation of its airspace and the attack on its territory. The statement further said that the missile attack was a violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and could have serious consequences.

Local media in Iran have reported that two important bases of the terrorist group Jaish al-Adl were destroyed in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Iran's missile attack on the Jaish al-Adl positions was in response to two terrorist attacks conducted by the terrorists against Iranian military forces.

In mid-December, the police headquarters in Rask County, in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan, was attacked by the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group. Eleven police forces were killed and seven more were wounded.
