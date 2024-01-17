0
Wednesday 17 January 2024 - 23:10

Iraqi PM Stresses to NATO Chief Ending of Foreign Troops

Story Code : 1109846
Iraqi PM Stresses to NATO Chief Ending of Foreign Troops
Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani during a meeting with the Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, on the sidelines of the 54th Davos Economic Forum addressed the issue of ending the presence of international coalition forces in Iraq, which the government included in its ministerial agenda and the importance of agreeing on executive steps to arrange the end of its mission through bilateral dialogues, ensuring a smooth transition of its duties.

According to Shafaq News, the meeting discussed the prospects of collaboration between Iraq and NATO, ways to enhance the security partnership, information exchange, tracking terrorist networks, and uncovering their sources of funding.

Al-Sudani stated, "Iraq does not object to cooperating with NATO countries in the fields of armament, training, and equipping, within the framework of the bilateral relations between Iraq and these alliance countries."

In response, Stoltenberg praised the government's efforts and measures in supporting the performance of security forces in pursuing terrorist remnants, enhancing security, and promoting stability. He confirmed NATO's eagerness for further cooperation in various security areas.

Since the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by US terrorists at the Baghdad airport, the Iraqi parliament has approved the issue of expelling foreign soldiers from the country, but this resolution has not been implemented so far.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
17 January 2024
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
17 January 2024
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
17 January 2024
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group's Bases in Pakistan Hit by Missiles, Drones
16 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen's Blow to Zionist Regime’s Lifeline
16 January 2024
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
16 January 2024
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
16 January 2024
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
16 January 2024
North Korea
North Korea's Kim Calls for South to Be Seen as 'Primary Foe', Warns of War
16 January 2024
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
IRGC Showers Mossad, Daesh Bases with Barrage of Missiles
16 January 2024
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
Hamas Releases Footage of Three Captives: ‘Israel’ is Lying
15 January 2024
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
UK’s Ex-MI6 Chief: Trump A Political Threat to Britain
15 January 2024