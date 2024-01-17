Iraqi PM Stresses to NATO Chief Ending of Foreign Troops

Islam Times - Iraqi Prime Minister met with the NATO Secretary-General and discussed the issue of ending the presence of international coalition forces in Iraq, noting that the government included it in its ministerial agenda.

Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani during a meeting with the Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, on the sidelines of the 54th Davos Economic Forum addressed the issue of ending the presence of international coalition forces in Iraq, which the government included in its ministerial agenda and the importance of agreeing on executive steps to arrange the end of its mission through bilateral dialogues, ensuring a smooth transition of its duties.According to Shafaq News, the meeting discussed the prospects of collaboration between Iraq and NATO, ways to enhance the security partnership, information exchange, tracking terrorist networks, and uncovering their sources of funding.Al-Sudani stated, "Iraq does not object to cooperating with NATO countries in the fields of armament, training, and equipping, within the framework of the bilateral relations between Iraq and these alliance countries."In response, Stoltenberg praised the government's efforts and measures in supporting the performance of security forces in pursuing terrorist remnants, enhancing security, and promoting stability. He confirmed NATO's eagerness for further cooperation in various security areas.Since the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by US terrorists at the Baghdad airport, the Iraqi parliament has approved the issue of expelling foreign soldiers from the country, but this resolution has not been implemented so far.