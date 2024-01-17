0
Wednesday 17 January 2024 - 23:45

At Least 10,600 Children Killed in Gaza Since October 7

Story Code : 1109848
“The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression has exceeded 24,285, of which 75% are children, women, and elderly people (+10,600 children, 7,200 women, and 1,049 elderly people),” the ministry said, CNN reported. 

At least 158 people were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza in the past 24 hours, and 320 others were wounded, the ministry added.

“A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them,” the ministry said.

Israel started its military aggression against Gaza on October 7 following an operation by the territory's resistance groups, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. 

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.
