Thursday 18 January 2024 - 09:21

Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship

Story Code : 1109924
The forces’ spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree identified the target as “American Genco Picardy ship” and the whereabouts of the operation as the Gulf of Aden.

“The operation was carried out using a number of appropriate naval missiles,” he said, adding, “The hit was accurate.”

“Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to target all sources of threat in the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea as part of legitimate right to self-defense of Yemen, and continued support for oppressed Palestinian people,” the statement noted.

Saree further confirmed that “We continue to prevent ‘Israeli’ ships or those heading to the occupied ports of Palestine until aggression ceases, and blockade on Gaza is lifted.”

He, meanwhile, reaffirmed the Yemeni forces' “full commitment to ensuring uninterrupted navigation in the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf to all destinations, except for ports of the occupied Palestine.”

As part of their support for Palestinians, Yemen's Armed Forces and Ansarullah popular resistance movement have, over the past month, targeted several ships owned by the “Israeli” entity or bound for ports in the occupied territories in the strategic Red Sea after multiple warnings.
