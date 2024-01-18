US launches New Aggression on Yemen

Islam Times - For the fourth time in week, the US has launched new aggression on Yemen.

The Yemeni Saba news agency reported early Thursday that the aerial assault hit the provinces of Hudaydah, Taizz, Dhamar, al-Bayda and Saada.It added that British aircrafts were also involved in the act of aggression.In a statement, the US Central Command [CENTCOM] said that its strikes took place at approximately 11:59 p.m. Sana’a time on Wednesday, alleging that they targeted 14 missiles that were loaded to be fired from Yemen.It also claimed that the strikes, along with other actions, will “degrade” the “capabilities” of the Yemeni armed forces to continue their attacks in the Red Sea, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.Two US officials said that during the raid, Tomahawk missiles were launched from US Navy surface vessels and the USS Florida, a guided-missile submarine.Meanwhile, Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen news channel reported that the aggression was accompanied by the presence of surveillance aircraft over the western part of Yemen.The US strikes came on the same day that Biden’s administration re-designated Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement as a “terrorist” group amid frustration with anti- “Israel” naval operations by the Yemeni armed forces in the Red Sea.The United States and its allies have also launched illegal attacks on Yemen in violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as international law.