Iran Reiterates Support for Syria’s Stability, Security

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the country is committed to supporting stability and security in Syria.

Amirabdollahian and the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Peterson held talks on the sidelines of the Davos forum in Switzerland on Wednesday.The two sides discussed the latest political developments in Syria.Amirabdollahian reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strong support for stability and security in Syria, saying Tehran also backs the political process in the country and will help Peterson's mission succeed, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.The UN special envoy for Syria, in turn, outlined his views regarding the political, security and economic situation in Syria and put forth his proposals to help solve Syria’s problems.Peterson thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its cooperation and assistance in furthering his mission.