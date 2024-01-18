Iran Condemns Pakistani Military Attack Near Border

Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, condemned the attack carried out by the Pakistani military on a location in a border region in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

The spokesperson emphasized that to officially convey the protest and request an explanation from the Pakistani government, the diplomatic representative of this country in Tehran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.The diplomat was summoned to the ministry on Thursday in the absence of the Pakistani ambassador to Tehran for an explanation regarding several explosions in different areas around the city of Saravan in Sistan and Balouchestan province, close to the border with Pakistan earlier in the day.Deputy governor of the province Alireza Marhamati said seven non-Iranian nationals, including three women and four children, were killed in the attack.He added that Iranian security officials are investigating the issue.