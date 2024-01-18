0
Thursday 18 January 2024 - 22:29

Iraqi Resistance Targets US Military Base, Northeast Syria

Story Code : 1110112
The attacks targeted Hemo base, situated west of Qamishli Airport, early on Thursday.

According to reports, the Hemo is also a US spy base that houses Zionist entity elements.

Hemo base, which hosts close to 350 American soldiers, is believed to be a vital one for the US occupation forces in Syria since it serves as a special training camp for the US-backed so-called Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF].

This comes as news reports by Arab media said two days ago that troops were evacuated as a result of attacks by resistance factions in Iraq.

Iraqi resistance forces have conducted dozens of strikes on the US-run military installations in both Iraq and Syria amid growing anti-US sentiments in the region over Washington’s support for the Israeli aggression against besieged Gaza.
