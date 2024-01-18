“Israel” Strikes Rafah: Dozens of Palestinians Martyred

Islam Times - At least 19 Palestinians, including small children, have been martyred in the latest “Israeli” airstrikes on the southern city of Rafah, as the entity continues its brutal war against the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to local sources, the civilians were martyred after “Israeli” warplanes targeted a house east of Rafah on Wednesday.Earlier, footage showed the bodies of three children martyred in the “Israeli” attack arriving at Abu Youssef Al Najjar Hospital in the city.Rafah has been packed with tens of thousands of displaced civilians.“Israeli” airstrikes have been pounding locations across Gaza, including southern parts that “Israel” had declared as safe zones.Meanwhile, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] accused the “Israeli” occupation of targeting residential buildings, a cemetery and hospitals in Khan Yunis over the past two days, as the southern Gaza Strip is reeling under heavy Israeli bombardment.“Initial reports and video footage show that much of the al-Namsawi cemetery was destroyed and graves empty with some corpses reportedly missing,” the OCHA said.It went on to say that an “Israeli” missile had reportedly struck the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA] health clinic in the Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City, but noted that “further details on the impact of the projectile are yet to be established.”The report comes as an ongoing telecommunications blackout has limited the latest update from OCHA, with information from northern Gaza even further limited by highly restricted access.Separately on Wednesday, Israeli troops and members of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas engaged in the most intense fighting so far in Khan Yunis, two US-based think tanks reported, as resistance groups in Palestine continue their operations against Israel amid the regime's genocidal war on Gaza.