0
Thursday 18 January 2024 - 22:36

Lavrov: West Aware Zelensky Is Getting out of Control

Story Code : 1110116
Lavrov: West Aware Zelensky Is Getting out of Control
“Calls for Ukraine to hold a presidential election this year are part of that effort,” he said.

A number of Western politicians have suggested that Ukraine should hold general elections that are due in 2024. Normal democratic procedures in the country were suspended under martial law, but the country could amend its laws to allow the election to go ahead.

Zelensky has been sending mixed signals on the matter, alternately saying that he is willing to run for another term under certain circumstances and claiming that the Ukrainian people would not want an election while the country is fighting.

The contradictory rhetoric “only reflects the wish of that individual and his associates… to keep power as much as they can,” Lavrov remarked.

Meanwhile, the West “would have liked to have more flexibility,” considering Kiev’s failure to score successes on the battlefield, he added.

Having Zelensky run a re-election campaign “would put him more in line with Western interests, because he has been increasingly getting out of control,” the Russian foreign minister suggested. “The Russian government does not care about Zelensky’s personal fate,’ Lavrov declared.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
18 January 2024
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
18 January 2024
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
18 January 2024
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
17 January 2024
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
17 January 2024
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
17 January 2024
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
17 January 2024
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group's Bases in Pakistan Hit by Missiles, Drones
16 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen's Blow to Zionist Regime’s Lifeline
16 January 2024
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
16 January 2024
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
16 January 2024
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
16 January 2024