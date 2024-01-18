0
Thursday 18 January 2024 - 22:53

US, UK Have No Right to Compromise Regional Security for Netanyahu’s Sake: Iran FM

Story Code : 1110118
Amirabdollahian shared insights from the meeting with his UK counterpart on his page on X, stating: "In a discussion with David Cameron in Davos, we exchanged views on various bilateral issues and regional developments.

"I emphasized that the US and UK must immediately cease their support for the war crimes of the Zionist apartheid regime against Palestinians. They have no right to compromise the security of the region for Netanyahu's benefit!” he added.

In December, the foreign ministers of Iran and the UK engaged in a telephone conversation in which Amirabdollahian expressed hope that the UK would contribute to improving the atmosphere of relations by adopting a realistic and constructive approach towards regional developments and bilateral relations.

He said the root cause of the Palestinian crisis lies not in the events of October 7, but in the 75 years of the Israeli regime's occupation, its continuous violation of the fundamental rights of Palestinians, its committing war crimes in Palestine, and the genocide of this oppressed nation, and the role of the UK in these matters is clear.
