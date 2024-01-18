0
Thursday 18 January 2024 - 22:59

Russia to Take Measures if West Confiscates Asset: MFA

Story Code : 1110121
"We will obviously assume measures if such threats are to be fulfilled, including tit-for-tat actions, though there is no reason to announce them now for it not to become an additional incentive for the so-called thinking process of our opponents. This is not what we need," he told reporters, adding that "the idea is gradually taking shape, though there is no talk about its practical implementation so far."

Meanwhile, Russia does not see that the West understands how harmful the discussion of the issue of its assets’ confiscation is, Ryabkov noted.

"We do not expect any sound actions, any steps demonstrating that our Western opponents at least remotely understand how harmful and counterproductive the discussion of the issue itself is," he said.
