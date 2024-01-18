EU Lawmakers Call for ‘Permanent Ceasefire’ in Gaza

Islam Times - After more than three months of Israeli genocide in Gaza and the death of over 24,000 Palestinians, the European Parliament has finally issued a resolution in support of a “permanent ceasefire” in the besieged enclave.

The non-binding resolution was approved on Thursday with 312 votes in favor, 131 against, and 32 abstentions.While the resolution repeats the West’s hostile stance toward the Palestinian Resistance, it nevertheless strongly condemns Israel's disproportionate military response to the October 7 al-Aqsa Storm Operation.European lawmakers also expressed concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and emphasized the urgent need for full and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.They called for a commitment from all parties to the conflict to provide humanitarian assistance in accordance with international human rights laws.Furthermore, the resolution addresses the necessity of ending the occupation of Palestinian territories and explicitly states that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are illegal under international law.