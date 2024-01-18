0
Thursday 18 January 2024 - 23:03

Explosion at Fireworks Factory in Thailand Kills 23 People

Story Code : 1110123
Explosion at Fireworks Factory in Thailand Kills 23 People
Rescue workers at the scene - some 60 miles north-west of the capital, Bangkok - said no survivors had been found.

The cause of the blast in Suphan Buri province is under investigation, but police confirmed there had been a previous explosion at the factory, in November 2022, in which one worker died.

The catastrophe happened less than a year after a large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in the south of the country killed at least 10 people and wounded more than 100, according to officials.

That explosion in Narathiwat province was in a residential area and damaged about 100 houses within a 500-metre (1,640ft) radius.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
18 January 2024
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
18 January 2024
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
18 January 2024
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
17 January 2024
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
17 January 2024
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
17 January 2024
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
17 January 2024
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group's Bases in Pakistan Hit by Missiles, Drones
16 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen
Ayatollah Khamenei Admires Yemen's Blow to Zionist Regime’s Lifeline
16 January 2024
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
Pro-Palestine Protesters Rage in NYC, Call for End to US Aid to “Israel”
16 January 2024
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism
16 January 2024
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
US Reacts to IRGC Anti-terrorist Operation in Region
16 January 2024