Explosion at Fireworks Factory in Thailand Kills 23 People

Islam Times - An explosion at a fireworks factory in Thailand has killed at least 23 people, officials in the country say.

Rescue workers at the scene - some 60 miles north-west of the capital, Bangkok - said no survivors had been found.The cause of the blast in Suphan Buri province is under investigation, but police confirmed there had been a previous explosion at the factory, in November 2022, in which one worker died.The catastrophe happened less than a year after a large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in the south of the country killed at least 10 people and wounded more than 100, according to officials.That explosion in Narathiwat province was in a residential area and damaged about 100 houses within a 500-metre (1,640ft) radius.