Thursday 18 January 2024 - 23:04

Key Mossad Agent Killed in IRGC Operation in Erbil

Key Mossad Agent Killed in IRGC Operation in Erbil
Ilan, nicknamed Fox, was a Mossad officer who coordinated the agency’s anti-Iran operations and also its recruitment efforts in the country, Press TV reported.

Additionally, he coordinated Mossad operations in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, according to informed sources.

He had been traveling to the Kurdistan region for over 20 years.

Four members of Ilan’s team, namely Malka, Adika, Hen, and Sharabir, were also killed in the attack.

The strike saw the IRGC firing a barrage of seven ballistic missiles against an espionage center of the Israeli regime’s spy agency in Erbil.

Simultaneously, the IRGC fired another missile barrage against facilities belonging to the Daesh and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Takfiri terrorist groups in Syria.

Daesh had claimed responsibility for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores of others at a memorial for Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on January 3.
