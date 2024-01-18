China Urges Exercising Restraint over Iran, Pakistan Border Disputes

Islam Times - Following the border incidents between Iran and Pakistan, the Chinese government called on both sides to exercise restraint and prevent the escalation of tension.​

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media brief on Thursday here that "Iran and Pakistan are close neighbors and major Islamic countries." 'We call on the two sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions that escalate the tension and jointly keep the region peaceful and stable,' she said.The Pakistani ambassador to Iran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the series of explosions at the border village in Sistan and Baluchestan province.Explosions took place in a border village in Sistan and Baluchestan province.The Pakistani ambassador to Tehran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to explain the incident.It is said that Iran demands an immediate explanation from the Pakistani authorities about the incident.Explosions were heard in Saravan city on Thursday at 4;05 am local time.Iranian Foreign Minister Spokesman has condemned the attack in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province.Nasser Kanaani confirmed on Thursday that the Pakistani chargé d'affaires had been summoned by the ministry to convey Tehran's protest to Islamabad and provide an explanation about the attack.Deputy governor of the province Alireza Marhamati said nine non-Iranian nationals, including two men, three women, and four children, were killed in the attack.He added that Iranian security officials are investigating the issue.Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi confirmed the figures later in the day.