Pakistan Urges Diplomacy and Interaction with Iran

Islam Times - Pakistani President Arif Alvi has made a call for increased diplomacy and interaction with Iran, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts to address common challenges, particularly terrorism.

"Terrorism remains a joint challenge for our two nations," President Alvi stated. "We must utilize established diplomatic channels to effectively tackle this shared threat.""Our nation upholds the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," Alvi reiterated, "and we expect the same behavior from others."Echoing these sentiments, Mumtaz Zahra, Spokeswoman for the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, further clarified Pakistan's position. "The people of Iran are our friends and brothers," she declared, "and we have no interest in escalating tensions."Zahra emphasized the importance of dialogue and cooperation, noting that these principles are crucial for overcoming shared challenges, including the persistent threat of terrorism. "We firmly believe that continued interaction with our neighbors, including Iran, is essential for building a more stable and secure region," she concluded.