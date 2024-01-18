0
Thursday 18 January 2024 - 23:13

Pakistan Used 3 UAVs in Iran Border Attack

Story Code : 1110128
Deputy Security and Law Enforcement Officer of the Governor of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Alireza Marhamati, said on Thursday that the Pakistani army had used three UAVs in its overnight cross-border attack on Iran's Saravan.

 “In these attacks, four residential houses were destroyed, and around 10 women and children were killed,” he said.

Marhamati underlined that the casualties were Pakistani nationals.

He also noted that an investigation is underway to determine how victims had come to reside on the Iranian side of the border.

“The motive behind this attack is under examination, and the results will be announced shortly,” he announced. 
