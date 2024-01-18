Pakistan Used 3 UAVs in Iran Border Attack

Islam Times - An Iranian local security official has said that Pakistan’s attack on a border point in southeastern Iran was conducted using three drones.

Deputy Security and Law Enforcement Officer of the Governor of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Alireza Marhamati, said on Thursday that the Pakistani army had used three UAVs in its overnight cross-border attack on Iran's Saravan.“In these attacks, four residential houses were destroyed, and around 10 women and children were killed,” he said.Marhamati underlined that the casualties were Pakistani nationals.He also noted that an investigation is underway to determine how victims had come to reside on the Iranian side of the border.“The motive behind this attack is under examination, and the results will be announced shortly,” he announced.