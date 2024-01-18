Hezbollah Condemns US Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah

Islam Times - Hezbollah has vehemently condemned the United States’ recent decision to designate the Ansarullah movement as a terrorist organization. In a statement issued on Thursday, the party expressed its strong disapproval, characterizing the move as unjust, arbitrary, and invalid. Hezbollah framed this decision as part of the broader and ongoing U.S. aggression against Yemen, drawing a direct connection to what it perceives as U.S. support for both Zionist terrorism and aggression against the Gaza Strip.

The statement pointed out the irony in the U.S. attacking Yemen and its honorable people, only to subsequently label them as terrorists. According to Hezbollah, this decision by the U.S. reflects a “criminal culture” and an “aggressive dominance” over the world.In a firm conclusion, Hezbollah declared that the U.S. decision would not weaken the determination of the Yemeni people; instead, it would fortify their resolve. The statement underscored the Yemeni people’s unwavering commitment to lifting the siege on Gaza and vehemently opposing what Hezbollah termed the “Zionist war of genocide” against the Palestinian people.