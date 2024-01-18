Hezbollah Condemns US Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah
The statement pointed out the irony in the U.S. attacking Yemen and its honorable people, only to subsequently label them as terrorists. According to Hezbollah, this decision by the U.S. reflects a “criminal culture” and an “aggressive dominance” over the world.
In a firm conclusion, Hezbollah declared that the U.S. decision would not weaken the determination of the Yemeni people; instead, it would fortify their resolve. The statement underscored the Yemeni people’s unwavering commitment to lifting the siege on Gaza and vehemently opposing what Hezbollah termed the “Zionist war of genocide” against the Palestinian people.