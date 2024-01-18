Palestinian Resistance Continues to Strike Israeli Settlements for the 104th Day

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance has tirelessly confronted the Israeli occupation forces penetrating the Gaza Strip for the 104th consecutive day. The resistance fighters have relentlessly bombed settlements with a barrage of missiles, dealing significant blows to the enemy forces.

Al-Qassam, a prominent Palestinian resistance group, recently confirmed their successful execution of a well-targeted attack on an Israeli occupation force stationed in a house in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip. With an anti-fortified TBG shell, the resistance managed to eliminate five enemy members. This act of resistance showcases the ongoing determination to defend Palestinian land and lives.Notably, the Israeli occupation army has admitted the loss of two soldiers, including an officer, as a result of ongoing battles in Gaza. Another soldier killed in a traffic accident in occupied Palestine. These casualties further emphasize the intensity of the clashes and the resilience of the Palestinian resistance against the oppressors.Meanwhile, Soroka Hospital in Beersheba has reported a constant influx of injured individuals due to the war. Over the past 24 hours, the hospital has received 17 new patients, including two in serious condition and three in moderate condition. Additionally, 33 injured individuals remain hospitalized, with 11 in serious condition. Since the start of the war, the hospital has treated a total of 2,588 injured individuals with varying degrees of injuries, a stark reminder of the human toll inflicted by the ongoing conflict.Al-Qassam Brigades, in their continuous efforts to resist the occupation, have released footage showcasing the successful targeting of a Zionist Merkava tank with an "Al-Yassin 105" missile. These powerful displays of resistance demonstrate the determination to protect Palestinian territories from Israeli aggression.Furthermore, Al-Qassam managed to destroy a group of occupation vehicles and soldiers that were penetrating the areas of Khan Yunis. Through the use of mortar shells, the resistance fighters thwarted the enemy's advancement, inflicting significant damage.Expanding their scope of retaliation, the Al-Qassam Brigades launched a volley of 20 missiles from southern Lebanon, targeting the "Liman" military barracks in the Western Galilee of northern occupied Palestine. This response comes as a direct reaction to the Zionist massacres against civilians in Gaza and the assassination of martyred leaders and their comrades in the southern suburbs of Lebanon.Al-Qassam Brigades – Lebanon recently mourned the martyrdom of one of its mujahideen in southern Lebanon, underscoring the sacrifices made in the name of Palestinian liberation.Al- Qassam prowess was further displayed through the successful targeting of Zionist Merkava tanks with "Al-Yassin 105" shells in the Ma'an area, southeast of Khan Yunis. Additionally, they eliminated a Zionist soldier riding a vehicle in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City. These targeted strikes emphasize the resistance's ability to strike their oppressors at close range, inflicting heavy casualties.Exposing the vulnerabilities of the Zionist forces, the Qassam Mujahideen captured two Skylark aircraft in Gaza City, providing a significant blow to the enemy's aerial capabilities. Furthermore, they successfully targeted a Zionist foot force with an anti-personnel missile on the outskirts of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.In the face of these continuous attacks, the Al-Qassam Brigades persistently targeted Zionist tanks and enemy concentrations throughout various areas, illustrating their unwavering determination to defend Palestinian land.The relentless efforts of the Palestinian resistance continue to challenge the Zionist forces with each passing day. As the aggression stretches into its 104th day, the resilience and courage of the resistance fighters remain unbreakable.