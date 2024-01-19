0
Friday 19 January 2024 - 09:19

Over 390 Educational Institutes Destroyed in Gaza Since Oct. 7

Story Code : 1110171
Over 390 Educational Institutes Destroyed in Gaza Since Oct. 7
In a press note issued on Thursday, the resistance movement said, “More than 390 schools, universities, and educational institutions have been destroyed in 100 days, the most recent of which was the bombing of Al-Isra University and the re-bombing of the Islamic University today”.

Hamas said that the destruction of school and university buildings in the Gaza Strip “is a war crime and criminal behavior aimed at destroying all components of human life...”  The resistance group stated that the entity is deliberately targeting the education system to erode the national identity of Palestinians.

Calling on the United Nations and other human rights organizations to document and prosecute the regime for its crimes, Hamas said, “We affirm that our people, through their steadfastness, sacrifices, and resistance, will thwart these despicable plans to undermine the educational system and obliterate the deep-rooted national identity of our Palestinian people.”

Gaza’s Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday that 4,368 students have been killed while almost 8000 have been injured since the start of “Israeli” aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7.

The number of teachers killed is 231 teachers with 756 injured.

The “Israeli” entity’s relentless bombardment has also targeted 65 schools affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees [UNRWA].

As per the figures given by the Palestinian Health Ministry on Wednesday, the death toll from “Israeli” attacks on the Gaza Strip has surged to 24,448.
Comment


Featured Stories
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
19 January 2024
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
19 January 2024
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
19 January 2024
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
18 January 2024
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
18 January 2024
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
18 January 2024
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
18 January 2024
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
17 January 2024
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
17 January 2024
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
17 January 2024
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
17 January 2024
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group's Bases in Pakistan Hit by Missiles, Drones
16 January 2024