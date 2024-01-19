Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM

Islam Times - Highlighting the interconnected nature of security in the regional and neighboring states, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian described the fight against terrorism as a common responsibility of the whole regional countries.

In a telephone conversation on Thursday, Amirabdollahian and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed the regional developments that have unfolded in the past few days.Amirabdollahian emphasized that the Iranian government’s approach to promote ties with the neighboring countries, aimed at ensuring the interests of the people of the region, is unchanging.“The security of the countries in the region is tied to each other and a resolute fight against terrorist groups is the joint responsibility of all countries in the region,” he stated.For his part, Fidan stressed that the fraternal relations between the countries in the region should be guarded and strengthened.He said Turkey is ready to host Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in the near future for the 8th meeting of the supreme council on relations between the two countries.Amirabdollahian then reiterated that the Iranian government is firmly determined to advance its relations with Turkey.He finally expressed hope that President Raisi’s upcoming visit to Ankara would help boost the bilateral ties, especially in the economic and commercial areas, and improve security in the region.