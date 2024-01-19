0
Friday 19 January 2024 - 09:28

Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden

Story Code : 1110173
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
Yahya Saree, a spokesman for Yemen's Ansarullah movement, said the attack occurred on Thursday, adding that one of the missiles directly hit the vessel.

He noted that the attack came in response to US and UK strikes on facilities in Yemen.

While the Ansarullah forces said they had struck the commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden, the US military later said the Yemeni missiles had missed their mark.

The Yemeni forces said in a statement posted to social media that their "naval forces... carried out a targeting operation against an American ship" -identified as the Chem Ranger- "with several appropriate naval missiles, resulting in direct hits."

It did not give a time nor other details for the latest attack in international shipping lanes, AFP reported.

The US military's Central Command, which is responsible for the Middle East, said the Yemenis "launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Chem Ranger, a Marshall Island-flagged, US-Owned, Greek-operated tanker" on Thursday night.

"The crew observed the missiles impact the water near the ship. There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship," the command said on social media platform X.

The Yemeni forces have launched several attacks on Israel-bound ships in the waters around Yemen since the Zionist regime’s war on Gaza erupted on October 7.

The Ansarullah forces say they are acting against "the oppression of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and within the response to the American-British aggression against our country".
Comment


Featured Stories
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
19 January 2024
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
19 January 2024
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
19 January 2024
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
18 January 2024
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
18 January 2024
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
18 January 2024
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
18 January 2024
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
17 January 2024
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
17 January 2024
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
17 January 2024
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
17 January 2024
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group's Bases in Pakistan Hit by Missiles, Drones
16 January 2024