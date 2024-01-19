Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden

Islam Times - The Yemeni forces said they have launched another attack on a US ship in the Gulf of Aden early Friday, after the United States carried out fresh strikes on the Arab nation.

Yahya Saree, a spokesman for Yemen's Ansarullah movement, said the attack occurred on Thursday, adding that one of the missiles directly hit the vessel.He noted that the attack came in response to US and UK strikes on facilities in Yemen.While the Ansarullah forces said they had struck the commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden, the US military later said the Yemeni missiles had missed their mark.The Yemeni forces said in a statement posted to social media that their "naval forces... carried out a targeting operation against an American ship" -identified as the Chem Ranger- "with several appropriate naval missiles, resulting in direct hits."It did not give a time nor other details for the latest attack in international shipping lanes, AFP reported.The US military's Central Command, which is responsible for the Middle East, said the Yemenis "launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Chem Ranger, a Marshall Island-flagged, US-Owned, Greek-operated tanker" on Thursday night."The crew observed the missiles impact the water near the ship. There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship," the command said on social media platform X.The Yemeni forces have launched several attacks on Israel-bound ships in the waters around Yemen since the Zionist regime’s war on Gaza erupted on October 7.The Ansarullah forces say they are acting against "the oppression of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and within the response to the American-British aggression against our country".