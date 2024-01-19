0
Friday 19 January 2024 - 09:29

Israeli Massacres in Gaza Continue Amid Communications Blackout

Story Code : 1110174
Israeli Massacres in Gaza Continue Amid Communications Blackout
In a post on social media, the ministry asks how much more Palestinian “blood and lives” must be lost before countries “recognize the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire”.

“Are they waiting for the displacement of millions of Palestinians to understand Netanyahu’s true goals for the war?” the ministry asked.

Gaza entered its seventh day of a communications blackout on Friday, which has hampered aid agencies from accurately reporting the humanitarian situation on the ground.

Conditions in Khan Younis’s Nasser hospital have become “unbearable” according to a doctor working there, as Israel attacks the vicinity of the facility, causing thousands to flee.

US State Department said “support for Israel remains ironclad” despite Israeli PM rejecting US’s stance on establishment of Palestinian state.

At least 24,620 people have been killed and 61,830 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
