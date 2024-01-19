Iranian Forces Employ Electronic Warfare Tactics in Drill

Islam Times - The Iranian military forces involved in a massive joint air defense exercise practiced a range of tactics in the drill, including electronic warfare and aerial radar jamming operations.

Speaking to reporters in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Friday, the spokesman for the war game said the air defense units have successfully carried out operations to practice countering hostile electronic warfare and cyberattacks on the domestic radars and missile systems.The second day of the fifth edition of the specialized drill, codenamed Defenders of Velayat Skies 1402, has revolved around the tactics used in the electronic warfare, General Abbas Farajpour said.Units from the Iranian Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, and the Iranian Air Force have employed a broad range of homegrown systems in a coordinated manner to detect and combat the electronic warfare threats that may be posed with aerial vehicles at various altitudes, the spokesperson added.He noted that Iranian information gathering satellites, unmanned planes, information processing systems, and air defense radars have been utilized in the course of the drill.In August 2023, Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said the top-notch homegrown radars and missile systems have helped Iran emerge as one of the world’s strongest air defense powers.In remarks in 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei described the air defense base as a very crucial part of the Armed Forces that is at the frontline of confronting enemies of Iran.The Leader also stressed the importance of accelerating the capabilities of the base and the Air Forces' staff.