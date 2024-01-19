0
Friday 19 January 2024 - 09:30

Iranian Forces Employ Electronic Warfare Tactics in Drill

Story Code : 1110175
Iranian Forces Employ Electronic Warfare Tactics in Drill
Speaking to reporters in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Friday, the spokesman for the war game said the air defense units have successfully carried out operations to practice countering hostile electronic warfare and cyberattacks on the domestic radars and missile systems.

The second day of the fifth edition of the specialized drill, codenamed Defenders of Velayat Skies 1402, has revolved around the tactics used in the electronic warfare, General Abbas Farajpour said.

Units from the Iranian Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, and the Iranian Air Force have employed a broad range of homegrown systems in a coordinated manner to detect and combat the electronic warfare threats that may be posed with aerial vehicles at various altitudes, the spokesperson added.

He noted that Iranian information gathering satellites, unmanned planes, information processing systems, and air defense radars have been utilized in the course of the drill.

In August 2023, Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said the top-notch homegrown radars and missile systems have helped Iran emerge as one of the world’s strongest air defense powers.

In remarks in 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei described the air defense base as a very crucial part of the Armed Forces that is at the frontline of confronting enemies of Iran.

The Leader also stressed the importance of accelerating the capabilities of the base and the Air Forces' staff.
Comment


Featured Stories
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
19 January 2024
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
19 January 2024
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
19 January 2024
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
18 January 2024
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
18 January 2024
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
18 January 2024
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
18 January 2024
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
17 January 2024
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
17 January 2024
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
17 January 2024
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
17 January 2024
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group's Bases in Pakistan Hit by Missiles, Drones
16 January 2024