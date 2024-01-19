North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone

Islam Times - North Korea said on Friday it had tested a purported underwater nuclear attack drone in response to a combined naval exercise between South Korea, the US and Japan this week, as it continues to blame its rivals for raising tensions in the region.

The alleged drone test came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared he would scrap his country’s long-standing goal of a peaceful unification with South Korea and that his country would rewrite its constitution to define South Korea as its most hostile foreign adversary.Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have risen to their highest point in years, with Kim accelerating his weapons testing activity and threatening nuclear conflict. The United States and its Asian allies have responded by strengthening their combined military exercises, which Kim calls rehearsals for invasion, the AP reported.North Korea’s alleged nuclear attack drone, which the North first tested last year, is among a broad range of weapon systems demonstrated in recent years as Kim expands his arsenal of nuclear-capable weapons. The drone is supposedly designed to carry out strikes on enemy vessels and ports.The North’s military said it conducted the test in the country’s eastern waters in response to the US, South Korean, and Japanese joint naval drill, which ended Wednesday in waters south of Jeju island.