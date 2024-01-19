Iraqi Islamic Resistance Attacks US Troops in Erbil Again

Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has once again targeted the US base near the Erbil airport in the north.

According to the Lebans, Al-Mayadeen TV network, The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced in a statement on Thursday the targeting of the US occupation base near Erbil Airport in northern Iraq with drones.Earlier, Pentagon deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh noted that US forces stationed in Iraq and Syria have come under attack 140 times since October 17. Speaking during a press briefing, Singh disclosed that the attacks have been "persistent and alarming"."To date, there have been approximately 140 attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria: 57 attacks in Iraq and 83 attacks in Syria," she pointed out.On Sunday, the Resistance confirmed targeting three US occupation bases in Iraq and Syria using rockets and drones. In a statement, the Iraqi Resistance said that its fighters attacked with missiles the Kharab al-Jir base in the suburb of al-Hasakah province in northeastern Syria and the Conoco oil field base in eastern Deir Ezzor, eastern Syria, as well as the US occupation base in the Iraqi Kurdistan's Erbil airport.