Friday 19 January 2024 - 21:42

Thousands Call for Ceasefire, Peace in Tel Aviv Protest

Thousands Call for Ceasefire, Peace in Tel Aviv Protest
The protests are taking place in Israel again as anger is growing towards the Benjamin Netanyahu administration which has failed to have captives released despite the devastating war, Al-Jazeera reported.

Some of the families of the captives were also present during the protests, with many demonstrators carrying signs that read “Peace begins with hope” and “Peace is the only solution”.

“People are saying that only peace will bring security for Israel,” said Al-Jazeera’s Teresa Bo, reporting from Tel Aviv. 

“We are told many are not carrying Palestinian flags because they are afraid that they could be detained,” she added.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched an attack on Israeli military points and settlements in the Gaza envelope, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and injured nearly 5,431. The group captured at least 239 hostages.

Some of the hostages were exchanged with Israel during a temporary humanitarian pause that lasted seven days in early December. Israel estimates that there are “136 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip”, according to consistent media reports and statements from Israeli officials.
