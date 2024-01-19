0
Friday 19 January 2024 - 21:44

Mexico, Chile Join Calls for ICC Investigation into Israeli War Crimes in Gaza

Story Code : 1110316
Mexico, Chile Join Calls for ICC Investigation into Israeli War Crimes in Gaza
The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the recommendation is fueled by "growing concern about the recent escalation of violence, especially against civilian targets, and the continued alleged commission of crimes falling within the jurisdiction of the court, specifically since October 7th, 2023," WAFA news agency reported.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry cited Articles 13(a) and 14 of the ICC's Statute as the basis for the referral. These articles allow a state party to refer a situation where it appears that one or more crimes within the jurisdiction of the court have been committed, calling on the prosecutor to investigate and determine whether individuals should be charged for such crimes.

Mexico emphasized that this action aims to support the ICC as the ideal forum to determine individual international criminal responsibility in the most serious cases, which hold greater significance for the international community.

The government of Mexico is also aware of the case brought by South Africa before the International Court of Justice and the request for provisional measures, closely monitoring this matter promptly, according to the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

South Africa filed a lawsuit against Israel, the occupying power, on December 29th, accusing it of committing "a genocide" against the people of Gaza, who have been enduring a destructive war for over 105 days, resulting in tens of thousands of casualties and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

The court is expected to issue a ruling later this month on a potential urgent decision ordering Israel to halt its aggression, but it will not swiftly decide on the genocide charges, as this matter could take years.

Meantime, in a press conference in Santiago, Chile, Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren expressed the country's support for "investigating any possible war crime" in the occupied Palestinian territories.

On November 17th last year, the ICC announced that it had received requests from five countries to investigate war crimes committed by Israel, the occupying power, in Gaza and the West Bank.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan confirmed receiving requests from South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros, and Djibouti to investigate the situation in the Palestinian territories.
Comment


Featured Stories
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
19 January 2024
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
19 January 2024
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
19 January 2024
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
18 January 2024
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
18 January 2024
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
18 January 2024
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
18 January 2024
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
17 January 2024
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
17 January 2024
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
17 January 2024
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
17 January 2024
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group's Bases in Pakistan Hit by Missiles, Drones
16 January 2024