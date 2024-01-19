Mexico, Chile Join Calls for ICC Investigation into Israeli War Crimes in Gaza

Islam Times - Mexico and Chile joined the growing calls urging the International Criminal Court (ICC) to conduct an investigation into possible war crimes during the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip since October 7th of last year.

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the recommendation is fueled by "growing concern about the recent escalation of violence, especially against civilian targets, and the continued alleged commission of crimes falling within the jurisdiction of the court, specifically since October 7th, 2023," WAFA news agency reported.The Mexican Foreign Ministry cited Articles 13(a) and 14 of the ICC's Statute as the basis for the referral. These articles allow a state party to refer a situation where it appears that one or more crimes within the jurisdiction of the court have been committed, calling on the prosecutor to investigate and determine whether individuals should be charged for such crimes.Mexico emphasized that this action aims to support the ICC as the ideal forum to determine individual international criminal responsibility in the most serious cases, which hold greater significance for the international community.The government of Mexico is also aware of the case brought by South Africa before the International Court of Justice and the request for provisional measures, closely monitoring this matter promptly, according to the Mexican Foreign Ministry.South Africa filed a lawsuit against Israel, the occupying power, on December 29th, accusing it of committing "a genocide" against the people of Gaza, who have been enduring a destructive war for over 105 days, resulting in tens of thousands of casualties and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.The court is expected to issue a ruling later this month on a potential urgent decision ordering Israel to halt its aggression, but it will not swiftly decide on the genocide charges, as this matter could take years.Meantime, in a press conference in Santiago, Chile, Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren expressed the country's support for "investigating any possible war crime" in the occupied Palestinian territories.On November 17th last year, the ICC announced that it had received requests from five countries to investigate war crimes committed by Israel, the occupying power, in Gaza and the West Bank.ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan confirmed receiving requests from South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros, and Djibouti to investigate the situation in the Palestinian territories.