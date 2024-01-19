Al-Qassam Brigades Target Israeli Force in Northern Gaza

Islam Times - The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, said on Thursday that they targeted an Israeli special force entrenched in a residential building in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

The group in their statements on Telegram said that its fighters engaged with an Israeli infantry force of 12 soldiers and “killed 4 Zionist soldiers near the Eastern Cemetery east of Jabalia in northern Gaza.”It added that fighters were able to “target a special Zionist force holed up in a residential building with a TBG anti-fortification shell, causing heavy casualties.”Al-Qassam Brigades also targeted invading occupation forces east of Jabalia in northern Gaza with mortar shells, according to statements.The Israeli regime's forces have been waging a destructive war against Gaza since Oct. 7 that has resulted in 24,620 deaths, 61,830 injuries and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe as of Thursday.The conflict has led to the displacement of more than 85%, 1.9 million residents -- of the Gaza population, according to Palestinian authorities and the UN.