0
Friday 19 January 2024 - 21:49

Al-Qassam Brigades Target Israeli Force in Northern Gaza

Story Code : 1110319
Al-Qassam Brigades Target Israeli Force in Northern Gaza
The group in their statements on Telegram said that its fighters engaged with an Israeli infantry force of 12 soldiers and “killed 4 Zionist soldiers near the Eastern Cemetery east of Jabalia in northern Gaza.”

It added that fighters were able to “target a special Zionist force holed up in a residential building with a TBG anti-fortification shell, causing heavy casualties.”

Al-Qassam Brigades also targeted invading occupation forces east of Jabalia in northern Gaza with mortar shells, according to statements.

The Israeli regime's forces have been waging a destructive war against Gaza since Oct. 7 that has resulted in 24,620 deaths, 61,830 injuries and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe as of Thursday.

The conflict has led to the displacement of more than 85%, 1.9 million residents -- of the Gaza population, according to Palestinian authorities and the UN. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
19 January 2024
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
19 January 2024
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
19 January 2024
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
18 January 2024
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
18 January 2024
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
18 January 2024
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
18 January 2024
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
17 January 2024
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
17 January 2024
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
17 January 2024
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
17 January 2024
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group's Bases in Pakistan Hit by Missiles, Drones
16 January 2024