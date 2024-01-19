Egypt Talking to Houthis and Iran to Contain Gaza War Fallout
Story Code : 1110320
The London-based outlet cited unnamed informed Egyptian sources as saying that Cairo is hurting from the effects of the Houthi attacks on trade through the Suez Canal, and looks to end the war as the root cause of the issue.
Egypt has reportedly held talks at the level of security officials with the Houthis and has told them it would not participate in any air strikes against them and has been told that Egyptian ships will be safe since the Houthis are interested in Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea.
The report said Cairo is making progress in talks with Iran as well, and may soon host Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.