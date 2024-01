Islam Times - The Lebanese resistance group says it carried out three attacks on Israeli soldiers in the last several hours, achieving direct hits in all cases.

It said via a statement on Telegram that it attacked groups of soldiers with rockets near the Al-Summaqa sites, Ramtha in the Shebaa Farms, Mount Nader, and an Israeli army base in Khirbet Ma’ar.Earlier this week, UN chief Antonio Guterres told Al Jazeera that his greatest fear of regional spillover of the Gaza conflict ‏was over Lebanon’s border with Israel, where daily exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army have ramped up.