EU Council Issues New Sanctions against Hamas, PIJ

Islam Times - The EU Council has targeted several individuals connected to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, subjecting those listed to asset freezes and barring them from traveling to the European Union.

The first list of sanctioned people includes Sudan-based financier Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, Nabil Chouman, the former’s son Khaled Chouman, senior Hamas financier Rida Ali Khamis, senior Hamas operative Musa Dudin and Algeria-based financier Aiman Ahmad Al Duwaik, according to a statement from the council.“The new sanctions framework shall apply until 19 January 2025. It shall be kept under constant review and renewed or amended as appropriate,” the statement added.