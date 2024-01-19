0
Friday 19 January 2024 - 22:01

EU Council Issues New Sanctions against Hamas, PIJ

Story Code : 1110323
EU Council Issues New Sanctions against Hamas, PIJ
The first list of sanctioned people includes Sudan-based financier Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, Nabil Chouman, the former’s son Khaled Chouman, senior Hamas financier Rida Ali Khamis, senior Hamas operative Musa Dudin and Algeria-based financier Aiman Ahmad Al Duwaik, according to a statement from the council.

“The new sanctions framework shall apply until 19 January 2025. It shall be kept under constant review and renewed or amended as appropriate,” the statement added.
