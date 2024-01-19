0
Friday 19 January 2024

Pakistan Decides to End Tension with Iran

An emergency meeting of the National Security Committee of Pakistan was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Anwar ul-Haq Kakar, Pakistan's caretaker prime minister. 

According to the decision of the National Security Committee of Pakistan, this country has resumed the full level of diplomatic relations with Iran and soon the ambassadors of Iran and Pakistan will be sent to each other's capitals.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan announced that in a telephone call today, the foreign ministers of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran discussed the return of the ambassadors of the two countries to each other's capitals.

Jalil Abbas Jilani and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian agreed that cooperation at the working level and close coordination in the field of counter-terrorism and other aspects of mutual concern should be strengthened.

Foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan also agreed to reduce tensions.

The statement of Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs further said that, "Jalil Abbas Jilani emphasized that respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty should be the basis of bilateral cooperation."

Emphasizing the close and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, he expressed Islamabad's willingness to cooperate with Tehran based on the spirit of trust and mutual cooperation.
