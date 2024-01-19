Two Terrorists Linked to Kerman Terror Attack Killed

Islam Times - The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence has announced that two terrorists linked to the Kerman terror attack were killed and several others were arrested.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said that two terrorists were killed in Kerman after armed clashes with the ministry's forces, and their two-staged and dangerous scenario of an attack on one of the police centers was foiled.It also added that several individuals linked to the Kerman terror attack were arrested and transferred to detention centers.The Kerman terrorist attacks took place on January 3, on the anniversary of the assassination of Iran’s anti-terror icon Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was martyred in a US drone strike in Iraq in 2020.Two explosions ripped through a route leading to the top general’s resting place as people had gathered for his martyrdom anniversary. So far, 93 people have been confirmed dead, with 284 others getting injured.The ISIL terror group claimed responsibility for the attacks which have drawn international condemnation from across the world.