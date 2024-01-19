US: Averting Partial Gov’t Shutdown, Congress Passes Interim Funding Bill

Islam Times - In a critical session, Congress successfully passed a bill designed to avert a partial government shutdown, ensuring the continuity of federal funding until March 1 and March 8. The move comes as a significant step towards stabilizing government operations amidst ongoing budget negotiations.

The interim funding bill extends two critical government funding deadlines, providing more time for detailed appropriations. This extension is separate from ongoing discussions about an immigration and national security supplemental bill, which includes aid provisions for Ukraine and Israel.The bill, garnering substantial support, was first cleared by the Democratic-controlled Senate with a vote of 77-18, was passed following the consideration of several amendments. The Republican-majority House echoed this approval, passing the bill with a 314-108 vote.This development sends the bill to President Joe Biden's desk, where it is expected to be signed into law before the current funding deadline expires on Friday at midnight. This bill marks the third such stopgap measure since September last year, reflecting the ongoing struggles of a divided Congress to finalize full-year government funding.