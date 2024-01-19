0
Friday 19 January 2024 - 22:25

Yemen Ensures Safe Passage for Int’l Ships, Vows More Ops attacks on “Israeli” Vessels

Story Code : 1110332
Yemen Ensures Safe Passage for Int’l Ships, Vows More Ops attacks on “Israeli” Vessels
Mohammad al-Bakhiti, a member of Ansarullah’s politburo, made the statement in an interview published by the Russian daily Izvestia on Friday and said the Red Sea was safe so long as ships transiting the strategic waterway were not linked to “Israel”.

“As far as ships from all other countries, including Russia and China, are concerned, their navigation in the region is not under any threat whatsoever,” al-Bakhiti said, noting that “Moreover, we are ready to ensure the safe passage of their ships in the Red Sea, because free navigation plays a significant role for our country.”

Stressing those operations on vessels “in any way connected with ‘Israel’” will continue, he added, “Ansarullah does not pursue the goal of capturing or sinking this or that sea vessel. Our goal is to raise the economic costs" for the “Israeli” entity "in order to stop the carnage in Gaza.”

The Ansarullah official also defended the resistance group’s seizure in November of the Galaxy Leader, which was a commercial vessel linked to an “Israeli” businessman, as “a precautionary step for everyone else to follow our requirements.”

Al-Bakhiti added that the ship’s crew, who are still being held, “are fine, and we are giving them a warm welcome.”

Earlier on Friday, Yemen's Armed Forces announced a fresh missile strike against another American ship in support of Palestinians in Gaza, saying the operation was carried out “with appropriate naval missiles, resulting in a direct hit."
Comment


Featured Stories
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
19 January 2024
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
19 January 2024
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
19 January 2024
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
18 January 2024
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
18 January 2024
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
18 January 2024
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
18 January 2024
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
17 January 2024
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy
17 January 2024
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
“Israel” Abducted Almost 6k Palestinians from West Bank Since Oct. 7
17 January 2024
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen
17 January 2024
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group
Jaysh al-Dhulm Terrorist Group's Bases in Pakistan Hit by Missiles, Drones
16 January 2024