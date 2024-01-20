US’ 'Toxic' Reaction Validates Moscow’s Position on Strategic Stability: Russia

Islam Times - Washington's "toxic reaction" to Moscow's stance on talks about strategic stability serves to affirm that Russia is in the right, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

She was commenting on criticism from Pranay Vaddi, a senior director for arms control, disarmament, and nonproliferation at the National Security Council under US President Joe Biden."Such a toxic reaction from Washington reaffirms we are right in firmly defending Russia's interests. We will continue to be steadfastly guided by the principled approaches outlined by (Russian Foreign Minister) Sergey Lavrov," the statement said, TASS reported.Vaddi earlier commented on the proposed agreements for security guarantees between Russia and the West by alleging that Russia refused to engage with the US on the issue on strategic stability.