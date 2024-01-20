0
Saturday 20 January 2024 - 08:19

No Evidence of Death of Dutch Child in Erbil Attack: Iranian FM

Story Code : 1110385
No Evidence of Death of Dutch Child in Erbil Attack: Iranian FM
In a telephone conversation with his Dutch counterpart on Friday evening, the Iranian foreign minister stated, “We do not have any evidence proving that a child was killed in the Mossad terrorist headquarters in northern Iraq, but we draw the attention of the Dutch government to the genocide and massacre of thousands of Palestinian women and children in Gaza.”

The Netherlands on Friday summoned the Iranian ambassador following the story about the death of a Dutch baby in an attack by Iran on Erbil.

Highlighting the long history of Iran’s relations with the Netherlands, Amirabdollahian called for joint efforts by the two countries to improve the bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

The Iranian foreign minister also underscored the need for the Netherlands to take appropriate and effective measures to combat terrorism.

“Some of the terrorist operations in Iran, which led to the martyrdom of innocent Iranian people, were plotted in and carried out from the espionage and terrorism headquarters based in Iraq’s Kurdistan,” he added, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

“Naturally, the Islamic Republic of Iran took the measure to effectively deal with terrorism and it was within the framework of international law and based on the legitimate defense,” Amirabdollahian added.

Pointing to the strategic ties between Tehran and Baghdad, Amirabdollahian stated that Iran respects Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity .

For her part, Hanke Bruins Slot hailed the Netherland’s historical relations with Iran.

She once again slammed the recent terrorist attack in Iran’s southern city of Kerman, expressed the Netherlands’ stance on Iran’s move to target terrorists in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, and called on both sides to show restraint.

The consular issues between the two countries were also discussed in the phone call.

The two ministers also stressed the need to continue their talks and mutual cooperation.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Detains 1000s of Gazans during Aggression
“Israel” Detains 1000s of Gazans during Aggression
IRGC Quds Force: US Incapable of Conducting Military Attack on Iran
IRGC Quds Force: US Incapable of Conducting Military Attack on Iran
20 January 2024
Islamic Jihad: New EU Sanctions Politically Motivated in Support of Israel
Islamic Jihad: New EU Sanctions Politically Motivated in Support of Israel
20 January 2024
Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Kyiv
Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Kyiv
20 January 2024
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
19 January 2024
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
19 January 2024
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
19 January 2024
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
19 January 2024
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
18 January 2024
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
18 January 2024
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
18 January 2024
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
18 January 2024
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
17 January 2024