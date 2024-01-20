Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Kyiv

Islam Times - Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Donald Trump to Kyiv, but on one condition.

The Ukrainian president said the former US president would be welcome to visit him in the capital — as long as Trump is able to stop the war with Russia within 24 hours, as he once promised.Trump has boasted that, if he were president, he could end the war immediately by insisting Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin agree to a settlement, insisting he has a good relationship with both leaders. Trump, during his political career, has repeatedly gushed over Putin, who launched the Ukraine operation in February 2022.“Yes please, Donald Trump — I invite you to Ukraine, to Kyiv,” Zelenskyy said, in an interview set to be aired Friday evening with UK broadcaster Channel 4 News. “If you can stop the war during 24 hours I think it will be enough to come to Kyiv, on any day I am here.”Zelenskyy added that, if Trump does have a “formula” for ending the war, he wants to know what it is.Although Ukraine is anxious to cultivate ties with the Republican front-runner and his allies ahead of November’s US presidential election, Zelenskyy has every reason to be a wary of man who has little appetite for continued support of Ukraine’s resistance against Russian operation.