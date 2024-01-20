0
Saturday 20 January 2024 - 08:26

Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Kyiv

Story Code : 1110395
Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Kyiv
The Ukrainian president said the former US president would be welcome to visit him in the capital — as long as Trump is able to stop the war with Russia within 24 hours, as he once promised.

Trump has boasted that, if he were president, he could end the war immediately by insisting Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin agree to a settlement, insisting he has a good relationship with both leaders. Trump, during his political career, has repeatedly gushed over Putin, who launched the Ukraine operation in February 2022.

“Yes please, Donald Trump — I invite you to Ukraine, to Kyiv,” Zelenskyy said, in an interview set to be aired Friday evening with UK broadcaster Channel 4 News. “If you can stop the war during 24 hours I think it will be enough to come to Kyiv, on any day I am here.”

Zelenskyy added that, if Trump does have a “formula” for ending the war, he wants to know what it is.

Although Ukraine is anxious to cultivate ties with the Republican front-runner and his allies ahead of November’s US presidential election, Zelenskyy has every reason to be a wary of man who has little appetite for continued support of Ukraine’s resistance against Russian operation.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Detains 1000s of Gazans during Aggression
“Israel” Detains 1000s of Gazans during Aggression
IRGC Quds Force: US Incapable of Conducting Military Attack on Iran
IRGC Quds Force: US Incapable of Conducting Military Attack on Iran
20 January 2024
Islamic Jihad: New EU Sanctions Politically Motivated in Support of Israel
Islamic Jihad: New EU Sanctions Politically Motivated in Support of Israel
20 January 2024
Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Kyiv
Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Kyiv
20 January 2024
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
19 January 2024
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
19 January 2024
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
19 January 2024
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
19 January 2024
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
18 January 2024
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
18 January 2024
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
18 January 2024
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
18 January 2024
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
17 January 2024