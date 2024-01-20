Islamic Jihad: New EU Sanctions Politically Motivated in Support of Israel

Islam Times - The Palestinian Islamic Jihad has roundly condemned the latest EU sanctions against several individuals connected to the Gaza-based group and fellow Hamas movement, calling that politically motivated and in support of Israel.

The Islamic Jihad, in a statement released on Friday night, said the “expected and worthless” decision is strongly indicative of the complete and unqualified support that the European Union offers to the Zionist regime.“This European decision is a politically-motivated cover-up for the massacre they have launched against our nation. This measure is far beyond the military and intelligence support that Europeans have been providing to Zionists in their attacks against the Gaza Strip, and disregards calls by all world nations for the immediate stoppage of this war,” it added.The statement noted that Palestinian Resistance groups defend the rights of a nation, whose lands have been expropriated and has been struggling against all forms of mass killing and genocide for the past 76 years.“These groups will continue their duty to defend Palestinians until final victory and [full] liberation of Palestine,” the Islamic Jihad pointed out.Earlier on Friday, the EU Council targeted some individuals connected to Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, subjecting those listed to asset freezes and barring them from traveling to the European Union.The first list of sanctioned people includes Sudan-based financier Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, Nabil Chouman, the former’s son Khaled Chouman, senior Hamas financier Rida Ali Khamis, senior Hamas operative Musa Dudin and Algeria-based financier Aiman Ahmad Al Duwaik, according to a statement from the council.“The new sanctions framework shall apply until January 19, 2025. It shall be kept under constant review and renewed or amended as appropriate,” the statement added.A senior EU official earlier said the first batch of sanctioned individuals was linked to providing funds to the group.