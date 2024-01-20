0
Saturday 20 January 2024 - 08:29

Iraq's Islamic Resistance Downs US Reaper Drone

Story Code : 1110398
Iraq
In a statement on Friday, the Resistance, an umbrella group of Iraqi anti-terror forces, claimed responsibility for downing the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with "appropriate weapons."

It said it had brought down the "MQ-9 Reaper" drone over the Diyala Province, saying the aircraft had entered the country's airspace after taking off from neighboring Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Airbase.

The US military describes the MQ-9 as the first "hunter-killer" UAV that has been designed for long-endurance, high-altitude surveillance.

Concluding the statement, the Resistance vowed to "keep up its attacks on the enemy."

Over the past years, the umbrella group has been staging many similar operations against targets associated with the United States as a means of resisting US occupation.

The umbrella group has stepped up its attacks against Israeli and American targets since October 7 in protest at the Israeli regime's yet-ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, and Washington's all-out military and political support for the onslaught.

Nearing 24,800 Palestinians, mostly women, children, and adolescents, have been killed so far in the Israeli military campaign that began following an operation staged by Gaza's Resistance movements.

The US has been providing Israel with unbridled military and political support in its brutal campaign of aggression, arming Tel Aviv with more than 10,000 tons of military hardware.

Washington has also torpedoed the prospect of cessation of the Israeli war by stonewalling ratification of all United Nations Security Council resolutions that have been calling for the implementation of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Detains 1000s of Gazans during Aggression
“Israel” Detains 1000s of Gazans during Aggression
IRGC Quds Force: US Incapable of Conducting Military Attack on Iran
IRGC Quds Force: US Incapable of Conducting Military Attack on Iran
20 January 2024
Islamic Jihad: New EU Sanctions Politically Motivated in Support of Israel
Islamic Jihad: New EU Sanctions Politically Motivated in Support of Israel
20 January 2024
Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Kyiv
Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Kyiv
20 January 2024
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
19 January 2024
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
19 January 2024
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
19 January 2024
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
19 January 2024
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
18 January 2024
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
Yemen Announces New Strike on A US Ship
18 January 2024
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
Lipid’s Party: Bibi’s Gov’t Can’t Continue to Exist
18 January 2024
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
NATO Official Sounds Alarm, Warns of ‘Shifting’ Global Powers
18 January 2024
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
Iranian, Pakistani Forces Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Gulf
17 January 2024