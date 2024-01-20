0
Saturday 20 January 2024 - 08:33

IRGC Quds Force: US Incapable of Conducting Military Attack on Iran

Story Code : 1110399
Iraj Masjedi, top advisor to the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), addressed people in Abadan, Khuzestan province, on Friday, pointed out that the US sends messages to Iran, demanding Resistance combatants not to attack American forces, because Washington does not seek expansion of war.

Pointing to the cruel assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the advisor said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the most peaceful establishments in the world, but it will not tolerate war and oppression.

He further noted that Iran has turned into the main supporter of the Islamic Resistance movements in the region, especially the Palestinian Resistance groups.

Masjedi argued that Hamas’ Operation Al-Aqsa Storm was a pre-emptive measure to prevent the Israeli plan for usurping the Gaza Strip and that if the Israeli regime really wanted to take revenge, they could fight Hamas, but they killed thousands of civilians.
