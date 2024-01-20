Top Iraqi Security Official: Iran, Iraq Can Resolve Issues Through Dialogue, Diplomacy

Islam Times - Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim Mohammad Jalal al-Araji says that Tehran and Iraq are capable of resolving their issues through the means of diplomacy and dialogue.

Al-Araji made the remarks in a post on X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.The relations between Iraq and Iran are important and strategic, he said.The top Iraqi security official added that through the means of dialogue and diplomacy, any problem or misunderstanding could be resolved.Al-Araji's remarks come days after Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) carried out an anti-terrorist operation in Erbil, the capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan region.Early on Tuesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps conducted missile attacks on Iraq and Syria. The attack in Iraq hit an Israeli spy agency’s base in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region. The strike in Syria targeted terrorist gatherings in Idlib and elsewhere.Iran said the strikes were in response to a terrorist attack in its southeastern city of Kerman, which killed nearly 100 people earlier this month. Also, it was a response to the recent Israeli assassinations of Iranian and Resistance commanders.